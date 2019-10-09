Leith man speaks out about how a vicious Staffie-cross mauled his family Labrador following a spate of dog attacks

A LEITH resident said he was left distraught after an out-of-control dog lacerated his pet's face.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his black Lab was resting in his garden when she was brutally mauled by a passing dog.

The owner said Bella was attacked by a Staffie-cross

"She poked her nose through the fence to say hello and this white, Staffie and I think Pitbull cross just went for her and ripped her nose," he said.

"She ended up with 25 stitches across her mouth and nose.

"The scream that came from our dog was horrific, it was like a human scream.

"The man walking this dog then proceeded to hit it and shout at it until a blond woman, who I presume was his girlfriend, came over."

Bella had to have 400 worth of treatment including a tetanus jab

He said the woman, who he believes to be the owner of the dog, gave him "a dirty look" and appeared to be intoxicated.

"It was a horrendous moment.

"We have two kids, my son is nine and my daughter is six, and they saw the attack and there was blood everywhere.

"They weren't able to sleep properly after it."

He said his much-loved lab and the family were left traumatised.

Vet treatment cost the owner £400, which included a tetanus jab.

"Her back legs caved in after she was bitten," he said.

"So she had to have a vaccine because the vet though something might be wrong with the dog that bit her."

He said the man who was walking the dog at the time of the attack refused to cover vet costs because he doesn't own the animal and it was on a lead at the time.

The incident comes following a spate of dog attacks involving a similar looking Staffie-cross dog.

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said: “We would encourage anyone to report out of control dogs, including attacks on other dogs, to our environmental wardens, who can investigate incidents and take action to improve dog behaviour where necessary.”