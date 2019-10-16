Laser measure worth hundreds of pounds stolen from Haddington business

Have your say

A laser measure worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen from a business in East Lothian.

The Hilti Pulse Power PR2-HS laser measure was stolen from a container on the Pure Malt site in Haddington, between 6:30am and 4:30pm on Friday October 11th.

Pure Malt supplies ingredients for everything from soup and soft drinks to ice cream and nutritional supplements.

Similar laser measures - in used but good condition - are typically found on sale online for £400.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the theft of equipment at the site in Whittingehame Drive. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote incident reference 1591 of 14/10/2019. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.