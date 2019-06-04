Large emergency service response at Edinburgh's Newhaven Harbour after reports of unwell cruise ship passenger

Have your say

A heavy emergency service presence is currently in place at Newhaven Harbour after reports of a passenger on a docking cruise ship being ill.

The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship was due to dock at Newhaven Quays this morning (Tuesday).

However, as the boat arrived towards the shore, a large emergency response appeared including numerous ambulance services.

Incident response units, the Risk and Resilience Department and police officers are known to be at the scene.

Police Scotland told the Edinburgh Evening News that the response was due to a person being taken unwell on board the cruise ship, which has a capacity of 3,969 and a crew of 1,640.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to Newhaven Harbour at Newhaven Quays at 9.30am today by the ambulance service to reports of a person unwell on-board the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship."

A large emergency response is at the scene at Newhaven Harbour

The boat is too large to dock and requires tender boats to be sent out to bring passengers back to shore.

More to follow.

