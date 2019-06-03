Langlees metal spatula attack left man covered in blood

A Langlees man was ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work after attacking a man with a metal spatula.

Shane Young (25) of Lomond Drive admitted striking the man on the head and body with the instrument on May 25, 2018 in the street near his home.

He further pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the same date by shouting, swearing, acting agressively and uttering threats and of being in possession of an offensive weapon without reasonable excuse or authority.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the assault occurred after Young accused his victim of hitting his dog.

Fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “He accused the man of hitting his dog but the man replied he had not hit his dog, he had just put him back on the lead.

“The accused then went away and returned with a large spatula. He began to hit him about the head with it and the victim was struck on both arms.

“The accused then struck him to his head several times causing a one-inch cut to his head and he started to bleed heavily.”

Ms Smith said police were contacted and when they attended the scene they found Young’s victim with blood covering his neck and clothing.

Young’s defence solicitor said: “He has given an account of what he remembers – that an altercation happened regarding the dog and he accepts he committed the assault.”

Sheriff James MacDonald said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a member of the public causing injury by use of a weapon. You are fortunate that time has passed and you have not offended since and that is the only thing stopping you from going to Low Moss today.

“Nevertheless you should understand that this matter is at the top of the scale for sentencing which is why I am imposing 270 hours of unpaid work to be completed within nine months.”