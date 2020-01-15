Landlord fined £100 for being drunk in charge of Kelso pub

The landlord of Kelso’s Tipsy Ghillie pub was found drunk there playing pool with customers after hours.

Brian Caithness, 41, admitted being drunk while responsible for the Woodmarket premises during the early hours of July 15.

He had previously pleaded guilty to that offence by letter, but after failing to appear in court he was arrested and had to appear from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court following a night in the cells.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said police officers on patrol after 2am noticed the rear door of the pub was open and a man standing there said he was a friend of the licensee, that being Caithness.

Caithness then returned to the pub and admitted being drunk and leaving the back door insecure.

The police returned to Woodmarket around 3am and heard noise and voices coming from the pub, formerly the White Swan, said Ms Hamilton, adding: “The accused was standing behind the bar and there were three males playing pool.

“All of them were drinking from open bottles. There was further evidence of alcohol on the bar and loose change on it.

“He appeared drunk and when cautioned and charged, he replied ‘I completely understand’.

Defence lawyer Graeme Clark said: “It was after hours and he was with three friends and he said he was not taking any money from them.

“However, they told him they could not do that and put the money on the bar.

“He has been suffering from anxiety and depression for some time and wants to give up the licence.”

Mr Clark said Scottish Borders Council’s licensing board had reviewed the case and decided against taking any action.

Mr Clark said his client had been working seven days a week to keep things going and try to make the business a success.

He added: “He is not taking any income at the moment and is feeding himself in the pub. He shut the cafe to cut costs. October and November were particularly bad months.

“He is taking things week by week at the moment.

“Regarding the incident himself, he knows he should not have done it. He had been drinking and gone to a nightclub and opened the pub back up.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said he accepted that Caithness had found himself in a stressful situation but added: “There are responsibilities that go with being a licence holder, and you have not complied with that.”

He imposed a nominal fine of £100 for the offence.

Caithness has been landlord of the Tipsy Ghillie since 2017, taking over after it was renamed and given a £124,000 makeover by Punch Taverns prior to a takeover later that year by Star Pubs and Bars.