Lambhill Glasgow: Man arrested after body is found in common close on Knapdale Street

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in the Lambhill area of Glasgow.

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:25 pm

Police were called to the scene on Knapdale Street at around 2am on Saturday (June 3) after receiving reports of a man found injured in a common close.

The man was pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency services.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a man found injured within a common close on Knapdale Street, Glasgow, around 2am on Saturday, July 3.

“Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

