Police were called to the scene on Knapdale Street at around 2am on Saturday (June 3) after receiving reports of a man found injured in a common close.
The man was pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency services.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a man found injured within a common close on Knapdale Street, Glasgow, around 2am on Saturday, July 3.
“Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”