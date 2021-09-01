Police tape off part of Kirkcaldy Promenade on Wednesday morning as they deal with ongoing incident (Photo: Scott Mccartney).

Police taped off part of the walkway this morning as they deal with the ongoing incident.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.

Both Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland vehicles and officers were spotted on the shore front before 9am.

Police have taped off the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body within the water. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.”

It is understood the ambulance service has now left the scene.

Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

