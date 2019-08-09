Kirkcaldy attack: Man arrested after assault

Police have arrested a man after a late-night attack left a 62-year-old man in hospital.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports that the man was assaulted and robbed on Bennochy Road shortly after 2am.

Police sealed off part of the pavement during investigations yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in connection with the assault and robbery of a 62-year-old man in Kirkcaldy, after officers were called to Bennochy Road at around 2.10am on Thursday August 8.

“The man is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.”

