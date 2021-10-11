The alleged assault is believed to have occurred when two groups of youths clashed at the bus station at Green Street at approximately 10.20pm on Saturday night.
The injured 19-year-old man was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”
In the original appeal for information, Detective Constable Paul Tracey said the suspected attack would leave the injured teenager “with life-long scars”.