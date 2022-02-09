Kenny Reilly murder: Four guilty of 'ruthless' gangland execution in Glasgow

Morton Eadie, his son Darren Eadie, Ross Fisher and John Kennedy were sentenced to minimum terms of imprisonment totalling 94 years for the shooting of Kenny Reilly in Maryhill in 2018.

Kennedy, 41, was ordered to serve at least 26 years for the assassination, Darren Eadie, 30, sentenced to 24 years and Morton Eadie, 56, and Fisher, 30, each given 22 years before they can seek release on parole.

Kennedy, the shooter, was acquitted of murdering a second man, Jamie Campbell, who was gunned down in a street in Drumchapel, in Glasgow, in 2006, on a not proven verdict.

Victim Kenny Reilly

A judge told the gang of four: "For murder the punishment is fixed by law and you will be sentenced to life imprisonment."

Lord Beckett told them he had to fix minimum terms they must serve, but added: "It will be for the Parole Board to determine when it is safe for you to be released from prison."

The judge said: "People who are prepared to engage in such meticulously planned and ruthlessly perpetrated assassination on the streets of our cities can expect substantial punishment."

Lord Beckett pointed out that six shots were fired from an automatic pistol during the murder of Kenny Reilly "from some distance" as the innocent driver sought to reverse when her passenger, the target for the attack, realised what was happening. Only one round hit him on the head with catastrophic results.

Forensic officers seen combing the scene for clues after the shooting

The judge said: "While the attack was plainly directed at Kenneth Reilly, it showed gross indifference to the safety of the driver and the public."

Lord Beckett told Darren Eadie that he took particular account of the role he played in organising the crime and recruiting some of the others.

He said that in Kennedy's case of particular significance was a previous conviction from 2008 at the High Court in Glasgow for firearms offence which resulted in 54 months imprisonment.

All four were found guilty of murdering Mr Reilly at Bilsland Drive, at the junction with the Maryhill Road on April 16 in 2018 by repeatedly discharging a firearm at him and shooting him in the head, leaving him so severely injured that he died two days later at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Both Fisher and Kennedy bowed their heads as the verdicts were returned.

They were all also convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to a Ford S-Max car used in the crime on land at Craigieburn Gardens, in Glasgow, in a bid to destroy evidence linking them to the murder.

The offences were aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime