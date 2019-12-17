Kelso woman fined £400 over road-rage row involving ex

Have your say

A woman responsible for a road-rage incident involving a former partner has been spared a driving ban.

Jordan Vickers, 32, was already angry over school pick-up arrangements and lost her temper when she drove past Derek Brown’s home and saw him walking along a path, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

She was driving at excessive speed for the conditions and spun her vehicle in a circle, mounting a kerb beside a children’s grass play area, then drove upto her ex before slamming her brakes on to avoid knocking him over.

Depute fiscal Jack Caster said Vickers, of Grovehill in Kelso, was so close to Mr Brown that he put his hands on the bonnet of her car.

An argument then broke out between the pair, and the police were called.

Vickers, an account manager, was originally charged with dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of careless driving with a domestic aggravation in Woodside Gardens in Kelso on September 26.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said her behaviour stemmed from a misunderstanding about arrangements to collect a child from school.

He added: “It was the straw that broke the camel’s back after a long period of non-communication.

“She had lost her temper and had driven into the residential area at excessive speed.”

Sheriff Robert Vaughan told her: “This could have a serious outcome, and fortunately for you it did not.

“You have come close to losing your driving licence.”

Vickers was fined £400 and had her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.