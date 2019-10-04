Kelso woman admits struggling with police, breaching bail and shouting abuse at ex

A woman has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months after admitting getting involved in a bust-up with a former partner and breaching bail by contacting him on several occasions.

Jill King, 41, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at Broompark in Kelso on August 8.

The next day, she breached bail conditions by making calls to her former partner by phone despite being banned from contacting him.

On that same day, the court heard, she also struggled violently with two police officers.

King, of Farrier Court in Kelso, also admitted attempting to contact her former partner on August 16 and August 27.

Sheriff Colin Dunipace deferred sentence until March 30 next year.