Kelso 50-year-old fined £150 for possession of heroin Selkirk Sheriff Court. Being found in possession of heroin at Boleside, near Galashiels, has cost a man a fine of £150 at Selkirk Sheriff Court. Joaquim Chagas, a 50-year-old welder, of Cessford Farm Cottages, south of Kelso, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on June 6.