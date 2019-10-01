Kelso 50-year-old fined £150 for possession of heroin

Being found in possession of heroin at Boleside, near Galashiels, has cost a man a fine of £150 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Joaquim Chagas, a 50-year-old welder, of Cessford Farm Cottages, south of Kelso, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on June 6.