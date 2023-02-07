Police have confirmed a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old girl Kaitlyn Easson in Galashiels.

Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing on Sunday, sparking a huge search operation involving a police helicopter, mountain rescue teams and specialist divers.

Officers made the arrest in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February.

She was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday after being missing for 27 hours.

Members of the Scottish Mountain Rescue help with the search for missing 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson in the area near to Gala Park, Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, Kaitlyn was last seen in the park at 5.30pm on Sunday evening. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023.

A police statement read: "A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February.

"The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, 6 February."