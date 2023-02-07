Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing on Sunday, sparking a huge search operation involving a police helicopter, mountain rescue teams and specialist divers.
Officers made the arrest in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February.
She was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday after being missing for 27 hours.
A police statement read: "A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February.
"The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, 6 February."
Police Scotland said inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.