Kacey Kerr: Missing 15-year-old from Glasgow found safe and well

Kacey Kerr, 15, who was reported missing from her home in the Toryglen area of Glasgow, has been found safe and well .

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:47 am

Before being traced, Kacey had been seen last at about 7.50pm on Thursday, 13 January, on Lubas Avenue in Glasgow, heading towards nearby Curtis Avenue.

Officers had issued an appeal to the public in their efforts to find the missing teen.

Police confirmed that Kacey had been traced in a social media post, in which officers thanked the public for helping by sharing the appeal.

Kacey Kerr, 15, has been reported missing from the Toryglen area of Glasgow.