Before being traced, Kacey had been seen last at about 7.50pm on Thursday, 13 January, on Lubas Avenue in Glasgow, heading towards nearby Curtis Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had issued an appeal to the public in their efforts to find the missing teen.

Police confirmed that Kacey had been traced in a social media post, in which officers thanked the public for helping by sharing the appeal.

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.