Kacey was last seen at about 7.50pm on Thursday, 13 January, on Lubas Avenue in Glasgow. She was seen to be heading towards nearby Curtis Avenue.

She is described as being white, 5’7 tall with long dark brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing grey joggers, a white t-shirt, a black jacket with a furry hood and black converse shoes.

According to police, Kacey is known to frequent Glasgow City Centre and is also known to associate in the Gorbals and Govanhill areas of Glasgow.

Police in Glasgow have issued an appeal to the public on social media, and have asked anyone with any information about Kacey’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Inspector Ryan Curran from Cathcart Police Office said "Our concerns and those of Kacey's family are growing for her wellbeing as she has now been out of touch for a number of hours. I am appealing to the public or anyone who may have seen Kacey or knows of her whereabouts to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 3133 of 13 January 2022.

I am also appealing directly to Kacey to get in touch with her family or ourselves to let us know she is safe.

Kacey, you are not in any trouble. We simply want to know you are safe and ensure that you get back to your family".

