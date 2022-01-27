Police officers have said Jusina Kolberg was last seen at around 8am on January 26 at a ski centre in the Highland town before heading off to climb Ben Macdui.

Concerns are growing for her safety as she didn’t return and has not been in contact with anyone since around 2pm on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old is white, around 5ft 7in tall, slim and has blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket and black trousers, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone at Aviemore Police Station said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace her and searches have been ongoing in the local area and on Ben Macdui involving mountain rescue teams and the Air Support Unit.”

Anyone with information on Ms Kolberg’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident number 3004 of January 26.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Justina Kolberg: Edinburgh woman goes missing hiking in the Cairngorms