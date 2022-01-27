Justina Kolberg: Edinburgh woman goes missing hiking in the Cairngorms

An Edinburgh woman has been reported missing after leaving Aviemore to climb a mountain in the Cairngorms on Wednesday morning and failing to return.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:40 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police officers have said Jusina Kolberg was last seen at around 8am on January 26 at a ski centre in the Highland town before heading off to climb Ben Macdui.

Concerns are growing for her safety as she didn’t return and has not been in contact with anyone since around 2pm on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 32-year-old is white, around 5ft 7in tall, slim and has blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket and black trousers, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone at Aviemore Police Station said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace her and searches have been ongoing in the local area and on Ben Macdui involving mountain rescue teams and the Air Support Unit.”

Anyone with information on Ms Kolberg’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident number 3004 of January 26.

Read More

Read More
Boris Johnson partygate scandal: Sue Gray report 'might not be out until next we...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Justina Kolberg: Edinburgh woman goes missing hiking in the Cairngorms

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.