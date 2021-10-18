ScotRail has confirmed that High Street station will be closed and trains will not stop there until Wednesday afternoon “at the latest" following the murder of 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin

Justin McLaughlin, 14, was found seriously hurt at High Street station in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon following what police have described as a “shocking act of violence.”

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but sadly he could not be saved.

Following the tragic events on Saturday, ScotRail has confirmed that High Street station will be closed and trains will not stop there until Wednesday afternoon “at the latest.”

Despite no trains stopping at the station located in Glasgow’s city centre, trains will still continue to run as normal through the area.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “High Street station will be closed and trains will not stop there until tomorrow afternoon (18 October) at the earliest.

"All trains will continue to run as normal through the area. We will let you know if anything changes.”

It comes as a murder investigation has been launched into the death of the 14-year-old boy who was reportedly stabbed to death at a railway station.

Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the death as murder and are appealing for any witnesses who can help with their investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Justin’s family and friends.

“His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Although inquiries are at an early stage, what we do know is that an incident took place at High Street train station and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something in the lead up to this.

“The area would have been busy with members of the public and commuters and we are urging those who have any information, no matter how small, to get in contact with police.”

He added that part of the incident was captured on CCTV, which would be a “huge advantage”, and that while it was too early to say if the attack was targeted or not, Police would be keeping an open mind.

Detective Inspector Marc Francey from the British Transport Police added: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and doing all we can to find those responsible, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We will also be increasing our uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days to help reassure the travelling public.”

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday, 16 October.

BTP can also be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 394 of 16/10/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555 111 to provide any information.

