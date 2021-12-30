Joseph Miller, 21, was last seen at around 3pm on Wednesday, December 29, in the Seedhill area of Paisley.
Officers believe it is possible that he travelled into the town centre of Paisley after this sighting.
Read More
Joseph is described as being white Scottish, 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with mid to long brown hair. He was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a black hoodie with white patterns across chest and arms, a green and blue bomber style jacket and chunky white trainers.
In an appeal posted on Facebook, the Greater Glasgow Police Division said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph. They have asked anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3244 of December 29, 2021.