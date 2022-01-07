Jonathan Knutton was last seen at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 25, in Mackworth - a village in Derbyshire.
His car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3 with a purple roof and a registration plate starting with HJ63, has been found near Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore.
Mr Knutton is described as being white, 6ft tall with short brown hair. He also wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.
Anyone that has seen Mr Knutton or has any information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 1529 of January 6 2022.