Jonathan Knutton was last seen at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 25, in Mackworth - a village in Derbyshire.

His car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3 with a purple roof and a registration plate starting with HJ63, has been found near Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Knutton is described as being white, 6ft tall with short brown hair. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.

Anyone that has seen Mr Knutton or has any information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 1529 of January 6 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Jonathan Knutton's car was discovered in the area of Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.