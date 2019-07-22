Joiner snapped worker's finger on Leith building site after 'finger wrestling challenge'

A joiner who broke a fellow worker’s finger after apparently challenging him to a game of finger wrestling has been ordered to pay the man compensation.

Ireneusz Piotrowski left Kyle McKechnie in agony after he grabbed the man’s middle finger and suddenly pulled it backwards.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Piotrowski, 68, claimed McKechnie had insulted him by stating he was too old to carry out the work on the building site the pair were employed at in Leith.

The worker claimed he then challenged the Scot to the finger wrestling game and that the broken digit was “an accident”.

But Mr McKechnie, 31, denied he had been asked to take part in the feat of strength and instead the joiner had just grabbed his finger without warning and broke it by pulling it back.

Mr McKechnie said he heard his finger “crunch and snap” during the assault and was forced to phone an ambulance to take him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The unusual story was heard on Monday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where Piotrowski was standing trial after denying he had assaulted the Scots worker in December 2017.

Mr McKechnie told the court he was working on the building site at the capital’s Bernard Street as a dry liner and Piotrowski was on site as a joiner.

He said Piotrowski “took it badly” when he asked him to redo a job again and following their lunch break the Polish national became “aggressive” towards him.

Mr McKechnie said: “He started pointing at his biceps and saying ‘you think I am stupid, but I am a strong man’.

“He then reached out and grabbed my finger and snapped it. All I heard was a crunch and a snap and then I went downstairs to phone an ambulance.”

The victim was taken to the ERI before being transferred to St John’s Hospital for an operation on his hand where he had two metal pins inserted.

Mr McKechnie said the bone had been “shattered” and he he had to take around a month off work and continues to suffer from cramps in his hand.

Piotrowski told the court McKechnie and him had been arguing and the younger man had said the worker “was too old and too weak” to carry out the work on the building site.

Piotrowski, currently of Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, said he then challenged Mr McKechnie to the finger wrestling game in a bid to stop the arguing.

He said: “I proposed this game to him as he was saying I was weak. We moved forward and gripped with our [middle] fingers.

“It is just a matter of strength between men.

“I started winning and I was pulling his finger and he sharply withdrew his finger and that is when it got broken.

“It was an accident.”

But Sheriff Frank Crowe did not believe the joiner’s version of events and found him guilty of assaulting Mr McKechnie at Bernard Street, Edinburgh, on December 7, 2017.

Sheriff Crowe said: “This is not something you hear about happening on Scottish building sites - it is just daft and completely unnecessary.

“You should recognise the injury you caused is serious, permanent and long-lasting and may limit his career in a way that your career was not limited.”

Piotrowski was ordered to pay Mr McKechnie £500 in compensation.