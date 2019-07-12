John Leslie charged with sex assault after London nightclub incident

TV presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a London nightclub.

The former Blue Peter and This Morning host is alleged to have sexually touched a woman in the Soho area in December 2008.

A woman, who was aged in her 30s at the time, came forward to police at a later date to make a complaint.

The 54-year-old is due to appear at Westminster magistrates' court on July 25th.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: "John Leslie Stott, 54 (22.02.65), of Edinburgh, Midlothian, was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 5 June with sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 25 July at 9.30am.

"The allegation relates to an incident in Westminster in December 2008. The victim was aged 30 at the time.

"Detectives from the Met's Central West Command Unit investigate."

"The allegation relates to an incident in Westminster in December 2008. The victim was aged 30 at the time.

"Detectives from the Met’s Central West Command Unit investigate."

In a statement issued by his representative, John Leslie said: "I am totally innocent of the historic allegation and will be contesting the trial."