Jessica Green, 16, was last seen within the Kinmylies/Charleston area of Inverness on Sunday November 21 at 10pm (Photo: Police Scotland).

Jessica Green was last seen within the Kinmylies/Charleston area of Inverness on Sunday November 21 at 10pm.

Ms Green is described as being 16 years of age, five foot four inches tall, slim build, fair complexion and has green eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica has black shoulder length hair with blue underneath.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing white Nike trainers, dark blue tracksuit trousers, a dark blue hoodie and a black puffer jacket.

She has piercings on her nose and lip.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are seeking help from members of the public in tracing Jessica Green who was seen within the Kinmylies/Charleston area of Inverness on Sunday 21st November 2021 at 10pm.

"If anyone has any information that would assist in tracing Jessica please can they contact 101 quoting incident no PS-20211121-3764.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.