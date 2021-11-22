Jessica Green was last seen within the Kinmylies/Charleston area of Inverness on Sunday November 21 at 10pm.
Ms Green is described as being 16 years of age, five foot four inches tall, slim build, fair complexion and has green eyes.
Jessica has black shoulder length hair with blue underneath.
The 16-year-old was last seen wearing white Nike trainers, dark blue tracksuit trousers, a dark blue hoodie and a black puffer jacket.
She has piercings on her nose and lip.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are seeking help from members of the public in tracing Jessica Green who was seen within the Kinmylies/Charleston area of Inverness on Sunday 21st November 2021 at 10pm.
"If anyone has any information that would assist in tracing Jessica please can they contact 101 quoting incident no PS-20211121-3764.”