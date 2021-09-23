Jay Morrison: Teenage boy who died in fatal Glasgow road crash named by police

The 19-year-old boy who was killed in a road crash in Glasgow last weekend has been named by Police Scotland as Jay Morrison from Barrhead.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:35 pm
Mr Morrison died in hospital after being involved in an accident at around 11.35pm on Friday, September 17, on Nitshill Road, near the junction with Levern Bridge Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Morison was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

He died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said that his thoughts remain with the friends and family of Mr Morrison at this challenging time.

He added that an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash and urged anyone with information on the accident to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information on the incident on Nitshill Road, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4182 of Friday, September 17.

