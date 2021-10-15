Jason Graham, 30, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, where he admitted to assaulting and killing Esther Brown, 67.

The court heard Graham purchased a packet of cigarettes using the deceased’s bank card following the murder.

Ms Brown’s body was found at her address in West Princes Street in Woodlands, Glasgow, on June 1 after she had been missing for four days.

A week after the last sighting of her, officers arrested and charged Graham.

Ms Brown has been described as a “much loved and active member of the community”.

Addressing Graham in court, judge Lord Armstrong said: “You now stand convicted of the gravest of crimes involving the most depraved actions on your part, characterised by utter brutality, extreme and sustained violence against a defenceless woman in her own home.”

Defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC told the court Graham had “no recollection” of the attack, but has “insight” into the impact Ms Brown’s death has had on the community.

He said the accused is on medication for post-traumatic stress disorder in relation to a “traumatic childhood event”, and that he had consumed “a substantial” amount of alcohol on the night he broke into Ms Brown’s property.

Mr McConnachie said: “It seems to be clear that the combination of the drugs and alcohol have contributed to the offences.”

Ester Brown's body was found in her Glasgow home on June 1.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence on Graham until November 12 at the High Court in Edinburgh for reports, including on his psychiatric history.

He remains subject to Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

