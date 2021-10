Appeal to trace 83-year-old man missing from Peterhead James Watson

James Watson was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Concern is growing for his welfare.

Mr Watson is about 5ft 6in with white, balding hair and a white beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue trousers and a grey top.