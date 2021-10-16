Police had earlier appealed for help in finding James Watson.

He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported missing from Peterhead this morning, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

