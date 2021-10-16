James Watson: Missing pensioner traced safe and well, police say

An 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well.

By stephen mcilkenny
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 4:59 pm

Police had earlier appealed for help in finding James Watson.

He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported missing from Peterhead this morning, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Appeal to trace 83-year-old man missing from Peterhead James Watson