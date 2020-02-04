Jail term quashed for Glasgow mum who stabbed her daughter

A retired nurse imprisoned for stabbing her daughter wept tears of joy upon discovering that appeal judges had quashed her jail sentence.

Irene Forrester, 66, was given a 32-month custodial term in November 2019 for attacking her daughter Linda Ann during a confrontation at her home in Partick, Glasgow.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how the assault left Linda Ann, 38, with a collapsed lung and a broken rib.

The court heard how Forrester, a victim of domestic abuse, told her daughter that she no longer loved her in the way she used to. She then stabbed Linda Ann a total of four times.

At the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh yesterday judges Lord Turnbull and Lord Brodie decided that Forrester should not have gone to prison.

They decided that in the circumstances of the case, the sheriff who dealt with Forrester should have imposed a non-custodial sentence.

The appeal judges told Forrester, who was watching proceedings via video link from prison, that she would be released from prison but would be subject to a community payback order.

This means Forrester will be supervised by the authorities for two years and will also have to do 200 hours of unpaid community work.

When Lord Turnbull asked the accused whether she was willing to comply with the terms of a CPO, Forrester replied: “ Yes. Yes. Very much. I will do anything.” She could then be seen wiping her eyes with a handkerchief.

During proceedings at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff Alan MacKenzie heard the circumstances surrounding the offence.

The court heard that Linda Ann managed to leave the flat and get into her car after the stabbing before calling an ambulance. Her mother had dialled 999 stating: “I stabbed my daughter. I hope she is not dead. I’m very sorry.”

Yesterday, defence advocate Niall McCluskey told the appeal court that the sheriff hadn’t followed the law in sending his client to prison.

Mr McCluskey said his client had been subjected to long-term domestic abuse from her former husband, adding that the assault was a momentary lapse of reason for which she had expressed remorse.

He said that the Sheriff MacKenzie hadn’t taken these factors into account when sentencing Forrester.