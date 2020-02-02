‘Islamist-inspired’ terror attacker in London ‘was under surveillance’

A man shot dead by police after stabbing two people in broad daylight in what was described as an ‘islamist-inspired’ terror attack was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack.

The attacker, identified last night as Sudesh Amman, had been released from prison around a week ago after serving time for terror offences.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he will announce plans today for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” after the

attack. It is understood Amman had been released from prison at the end of January after serving half of his three- year sentence.

Scotland Yard said one victim was in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Streatham High Road yesterday afternoon.

A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital, while a third was also taken to hospital with their condition said to be not life-threatening.

Police said the third person may have been injured by shattered glass caused by gunfire as police shot the suspect.

One witness described seeing the man apparently carrying a weapon with “silver canisters on his chest” being shot in front of a Boots store.

It was later confirmed that specialist officers had determined the “device” was a hoax.

A 19-year-old student from Streatham, who did not want to be named, said: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer, as they were in civilian clothing.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.”

In a statement last night, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Ors said: “At approximately 2pm on Sunday two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.

“As part of a proactive counter terrorism operation, armed officers were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A third person also received minor injuries – believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm.

“A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended. Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device. “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved-ones at this time.”

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones following today’s horrific attack in Streatham.

“I want to pay tribute to the speed and bravery of the police who responded and confronted the attacker – preventing further injuries and violence – and all of the emergency services who came to the aid of others. An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened, and the government will

provide all necessary support to the police and security

services as this work goes

on.

“Following the awful events at Fishmonger’s Hall in December, we have moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police. Tomorrow, we will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said their thoughts were with the injured.

The British Red Cross said it was ready to make the UK Solidarity Fund available to those affected by the attack.