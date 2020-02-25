'IRA member' jailed after ranting about a bomb on ScotRail train

A man who sparked a station evacuation and disrupted the central Scotland rail network by ranting about the IRA and giving train passengers two hours notice of a "bomb" was jailed today.

Kieran Denvir made "frequent" references to the terrorist group in front of alarmed passengers, including women and children, on an evening Scotrail train between Glasgow Queen Street and Falkirk before Christmas.

Denvir, who is from Northern Ireland, was using the pronouns "I" and "we" to refer to the IRA and was heard to say "they're good lads", Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

A woman with a 10 year old child asked him to moderate his language, while other passengers coaxed him into the vestibule area of the train away from the youngster.

Prosecutor Michael Maguire said: "The accused made reference to British troops in Northern Ireland and said the IRA could teach Al Qaeda a thing or two about making bombs."

Denvir told passengers: "I'm with the IRA. We give you two hours notice, we've always given you two hours notice, I'm giving you two hours notice."

He added, "You should be thankful" and said there was a bomb, but didn't specify its location.

One passenger rang 999, and when the train stopped at Falkirk High station, Denvir asked two passengers who were also alighting to help him off the train with two large, heavy suitcases.

They repeatedly asked him what was in the suitcases, but he made no reply and began to cry.

The "clearly concerned" passengers rang 999 again, Denvir was arrested, and officers ordered the immediate evacuation of the station and the surrounding area, causing "some disruption" to the railway. However, no bomb was found.

The incident occurred on December 8th, 2019.

Denvir, 46, a hod carrier from Belfast, pleaded guilty to causing a breach of the peace by claiming to be a member of a proscribed organisation, making comments in support of a proscribed organisation, and uttering bomb threats.

Defence solicitor Dougal Grant told the court today/yesterday [TUES]: "These were the drunken ramblings of a man who is not and has never been associated with the IRA or explosives of any kind.

"With the benefit of a sober mind he very much regrets the concern caused by his actions to his fellow passengers, police officers and Scotrail staff."

Jailing Denvir for 12 months -- backdated to 9 December 2019, the date he was first remanded -- Sheriff John Mundy said that he regarded the offence as a "very serious" breach of the peace, especially as the police had deemed it necessary for Falkirk High Station to be evacuated.