The accident happened at around 1.20pm on Sunday, November 14, on Kintail Crescent in Inverness.

A 43-year-old woman was hit by a silver car which mounted the pavement before driving off up Kintail Crescent and turned towards Oldtown Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was a man and a woman was sitting in the passenger's seat.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture.

She has since been released.

Police officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries to and checking CCTV in the area to establish what happened and to try to identify the vehicle involved.

Inverness hit and run: Woman requires hospital treatment following hit and run as police appeal for information

Constable Paul Ross said: “I would urge anyone who believes they can assist us in identifying the car or who may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact us.

“I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as there could be images which could aid our enquiries.

"Any small piece of information could prove significant so please do pass it on.”

If you have any information on this hit and run, if you saw the car or know who was driving, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2049 of November 14, 2021.

Alternatively, if you have information which you would like to report anonymously, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.