Inverness: Car recovered from Caledonian Canal after possibly being involved in 'targeted' attack which left a man seriously injured in hospital

A car was found in the Caledonian Canal in Inverness over the weekend shortly after a “disturbance” in Beauly which left one man seriously injured in hospital.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:45 am
Police Scotland was called to Beaufort Gardens in Beauly at around 7.45 on Saturday, October 2, after a man was hit by a car in a disturbance which reportedly involved several people.

The 38-year-old man who was hit by the car was left with serious injuries and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Later on Saturday evening, Police Scotland received a report that a car had entered the Caledonian Canal near Muirtown Basin in Inverness.

They received the call at around 8.55pm on Saturday and the car was recovered on Sunday afternoon by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

The force has confirmed that nobody was inside the vehicle but they are treating it as linked to the incident in Beauly.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis said: “Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are treating them as linked.

“Our investigation so far suggests this was a targeted incident and there was no threat to the wider public.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our enquiries to get in touch.”

If you have any information to share on either incident, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3031 of October 2.

Alternatively, if you want to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

