Innerleithen pensioner given one-year road ban for drink-driving on A72 at Cardrona

A pensioner has been banned from the road for 12 months after admitting driving while almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Ronald Davidson, of Walker Street in Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to driving on the A72 Edinburgh-Carlisle road at Cardrona with a breath-alcohol count of 80 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on November 30.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said police officers came across the 68-year-old’s car stopped on the A72 at around 7.30am with its hazard lights activated.

They asked what was wrong, and the accused said he could not get it started, Selkirk Sheriff Court heard.

They noted some minor damage to the car and, at that point, noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been working overnight at Stobo Castle near Peebles and had consumed some cans of lager while in his car.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Davidson he would have imposed an 18-month disqualification but cut that to 12 months due to his guilty plea.

He also fined him £350, reduced from £500.