"I've done a very bad thing": Scottish man subjected female support worker to horrific rape during home visit

A man who subjected a lone woman support worker to a horrific rape attack during a help visit to his home was jailed for eight years today.

Albert Caballero repeatedly urged the victim to phone the police to tell them what he had done to her after carrying out the assault.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You have accepted responsibility for a very serious sexual offence."

Caballero (46) also contacted the emergency services and told a call handler that he raped the woman and intended to jump in front of a bus if officers did not arrive within minutes.

Two officers found him outside an unmanned police station and he told them: "I've raped someone. I'm guilty. I've done a very bad thing."

Caballero earlier admitted abducting, assaulting and raping the woman on December 27 last year at his flat in Windsor Place, in Edinburgh.

Lord Kinclaven said: "There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence. No other method of dealing with you is appropriate."

He added: "It was an attack carried out against a young woman who was acting in the course of her employment as your support worker."

The judge told Caballero: "She was someone who had supported you a professional capacity for a number of years."

He said the victim had provided a very articulate and moving impact statement outlining the consequences of the assault for her.

Lord Kinclaven told the rapist that in addition to the jail term he would order that he is kept under supervision for a further four years because of "the gravity of the offence and to provide a measure of protection for the public".

The judge warned that if Caballero breached licence conditions during that period he could be returned to prison.

He told Caballero he would have faced a 12-year prison sentence but for his early guilty plea in the case.

The court heard that first offender Caballero worked part-time as a cleaner but received support from a charity group which helps children and adults with learning difficulties.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said: "The accused has learning difficulties and suffers from paranoia, irrational fixations and epilepsy."

The support worker attended at the flat for a pre-arranged meeting with Caballero and sat down on a sofa to talk to him.

The prosecutor said: "After an initial general chat the accused started making inappropriate remarks and sexual advances towards her by advising her that he 'fancied' her and attempted to touch her leg."

"The complainer told the accused that he wasn't allowed to say such things to her and that there was a 'barrier that he couldn't cross'," she said.

Caballero told the woman that he had problems with a door and she said she would get someone to look at it and got ready to leave. But she then realised that he had locked the door and he stepped in front of her to stop her unlocking it.

The prosecutor said: "The accused said he was going to rape her. The complainer attempted to appease him by telling him he was being silly but he became serious and angry towards her."

The woman tried to leave again but he blocked her exit and pushed her, resulting in her falling backwards to the hall floor.

Caballero held her down by the arms and told her he was going to have sex with her. The woman punched him on the nose leaving him bleeding.

He took her into a bedroom and pushed her onto a bed and took off her clothes, ripping her bra, before sexually assaulting her and raping her. He then told the woman to carry out a sex act on him saying "it will all be over".

The advocate depute said: "The complainer felt compelled to comply with his request in fear that he would rape her further should she fail to do so."

After it, Caballero told her he would go to prison but the woman said she would not tell the police in the hope that he would let her go.

Caballero told her to call 999 to tell the police and kept saying: "Phone the police. Tell them I've raped you." He followed her to her car before she drove off.

The woman, who was screaming and hysterical, called her manager to tell her that Caballero had raped her. Her manager told her to drive to Leith police station and she would meet her there.

Caballero went to Portobello police station and used a public phone to contact the area control room and said he raped the support worker.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC said: "He very much regrets what has taken place. He certainly has expressed in the past his sympathy for the complainer and his shame and remorse at the offence."

Caballero will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.