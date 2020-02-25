Humza Yousaf: Domestic abuse a ‘blight on society’ as Scots cases rise

Domestic abuse cases are continuing to rise in Scotland with more than 60,000 incidents recorded last year, official figures have shown.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf says the increase is a "blight on society" and called for collective action to bring it to an end.

Four out of every five incidents had a female victim and a male accused.

The figures for 2018/19 cover the period immediately before tough new measures were introduced by the Scottish Government to tackle the issue, including powers to ban abusers from the home they share with victim partners.

Police recorded 60,641 incidents last year an increase of 2% on 2017/18 and the the third year in a row which has seen an increase.

Mr Yousaf said: “Domestic abuse exacts a terrible toll on victims and often causes much wider harms, such as impacting on children’s safety and well-being within the family home."

The Cabinet Secretary said the new laws and Police Scotland’s ‘Every 9 minutes’ campaign, helped raise awareness and encouraged victims to come forward.

“Domestic abuse is neither acceptable nor inevitable," he added.

"We must work collectively – as parents, friends, co-workers and legislators – to bring an end to this blight on society, address underlying attitudes that enable it to persist, call out those who dismiss or minimise its impact, and ensure that perpetrators are dealt with robustly and effectively.”

The new laws also criminalised psychological domestic abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Of the incidents recorded by police , 41% included at least one crime or offence.

The type of crime or offence that was most frequently recorded in 2018-19 was Common assault (36%). This was followed by Breach of the peace,. accounting for 29% of crimes and offences.

Dundee City (157), West Dunbartonshire (148) and Glasgow City (147)were the areas with the worst levels of incidents per 10,000 population. The Shetland Islands (52) and East Renfrewshire (54) recorded the lowest rates per 10,000 population.