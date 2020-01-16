Huge fire at Ineos site in Grangemouth Docks as emergency services rush to scene

Have your say

The flames can be seen in Stenhousemuir

A huge blaze that can be seen from Stenhousemuir is currently being battled by fire crews.

The fire at Grangemouth Docks. PIC: Tom Anderson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances are in attendance after the alarm was raised around 10.40am.

One person wrote on Twitter that the flames could be seen from Stenhousemuir.

@cullyboy2 said: "Big flames in Grangemouth Docks area, I can see them in Stenhousemuir."

There are no reported injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.40am on Thursday, January 16 to reports of a fire within the grounds of the Ineos site at the Grangemouth Petrochemical complex.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to North Shore Road and crews are presently working with on-scene response crews to extinguish the fire.”

Chief Inspector Chris Stewart, Local Area Commander, said: "Officers were called to Grangemouth at 10.47am on Thursday, 16 January, 2020, following a report of a fire at a petrochemical plant.

"There are no reported injuries and we are working with the fire service and experts on-site to ensure public safety. There is not thought to be any risk to local residents at this time and the fire remains isolated to the dock area."

Operator Forth Ports say Grangemouth is Scotland’s largest port handling nine million tonnes of cargo each year through specialist container, liquid and general cargo terminals.

