Huge fire at Grangemouth Docks as emergency services rush to scene

The flames can be seen in Stenhousemuir

A huge blaze that can be seen from Stenhousemuir is currently being battled by fire crews.

The fire at Grangemouth Docks. PIC: Tom Anderson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances are in attendance after the alarm was raised around 10.45am.

One person wrote on Twitter that the flames could be seen from Stenhousemuir.

@cullyboy2 said: "Big flames in Grangemouth Docks area, I can see them in Stenhousemuir."

Operator Forth Ports say Grangemouth is Scotland’s largest port handling nine million tonnes of cargo each year through specialist container, liquid and general cargo terminals.

The incident took place on North Shore Road in Grangemouth

