Huge fire at Bo’ness United’s ground

A huge fire has broken out at Newtown Park, the home of Bo’ness United football club.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.29pm on Tuesday, June 4 to reports of a fire at a football ground in Bo’ness.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to Jamieson Avenue where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire in a single storey building.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

The blaze at the stadium sent an enormous plume of black smoke over the town, visible all the way from Edinburgh.