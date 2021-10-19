Househill Park death: Second man charged over discovery of badly burned body of William Leiper in Glasgow park

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose charred remains were found at the site of a fire in a city park.

By Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:47 pm
William Leiper's charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.
The severely burned body of William Leiper, 31, was found in Househill Park in the Pollok area of Glasgow at 7.35am on August 4.

Police said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Leiper’s death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Jude McPhie, 40, appeared at the court in August charged with murder following the death.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

