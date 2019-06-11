Homophobic and Nazi graffiti appears on historic Edinburgh landmark Jacob's Ladder

'Hateful' homophobic graffiti has appeared on one of Edinburgh's most loved landmarks, Jacob's Ladder, for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The blue writing, which reads 'No more gays' followed by the Nazi Swastika symbol, was posted on Twitter this morning (Tuesday).

Antony Brown, who took the photo to flag the graffiti to Edinburgh Council, wrote alongside the picture: "Upset to have to report that the hateful homophobic/nazi graffiti on Jacob's Ladder in Edinburgh has returned this morning.

"Clearly there's a nasty ongoing problem here that needs dealing with."

Edinburgh's Twitter helpline responded to the tweet, saying: "Good morning Antony, thanks for letting us know!

"I have raised a job to get this removed under reference 844047. "

This isn't the first time scrawlings of this nature have appeared on Jacob's Ladder.

Just last week, Antony tweeted Edinburgh Council wishing to report more homophobic language - which has since been cleaned off.

But the vandals have struck again on a site which only recieved a £150,000 makeover at the start of the year.

Overgrown vegetation and unsightly graffiti was removed using environmentally-friend chemicals to ensure the historic stonework was not damaged.

Named after Jacob’s dream sequence in the Bible, the route - which links the Scottish Government’s headquarters, Calton Hill and the old Royal High School with Calton Road and Waverley Station - first appeared on a city map in 1784.

And the Edinburgh World Heritage trust, who led the fundraising campaign for the makeover, have urged members of the public like Antony to be vigilent and report any vandalism they see.

Nicholas Hotham, Head of External Relations for Edinburgh World Heritage, said: "It's unfortunate and it needs to be addressed immediately.

"The key is to act quickly and be as vigilant as possible, we urge members of the public to make the Council aware as soon as they see anything like this.

"Compared to a lot of European cities, Edinburgh isn't the worst. It is quite rare we have a problem with old buildings in Edinburgh but the jkey is to report it as quickly as possible when it does happen."

Edinburgh Council have been contacted by the Evening News and it is understood the graffiti is in the process of being removed.