Homeowners on one of Scotland's most expensive streets suffer 'petrol bomb' attacks

Homeowners on one of Scotland's most expensive streets told of their terror after a spate of petrol bomb attacks damaged expensive cars including a Bentley and a Porsche.

Baroness Drive, in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, was previously Glasgow's second most expensive road - but in the early hours of Sunday morning, two suspects in a hatchback lobbed a firebomb at a gated home.

Two suspects in a hatchback lobbed a firebomb at a gated home in the affluent village of Thorntonhall. Picture: SWNS

The explosives, described by police as a 'lit petrol bomb' damaged a Bentley, which was one of two cars parked on the driveway.

A brick was also thrown, which broke the window of a car.

In March, a Porsche SUV was torched on the same street.

In 2017, the average house price on Baroness Drive was £1,017,000.

One neighbour told how her property had also been targeted, as well as two other homes on the street.

She said: "This has been a problem for about a year now."

Detective Constable Chris McLaughlin, of Cambuslang CID, said: "Thankfully no extensive damage was caused.

"This was a reckless act which could have caused significantly more harm and will not be tolerated.

"Two men were seen getting out of a dark coloured hatchback.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of people or vehicles to contact us immediately."