Hoard of Roman and medieval treasure valued at £1,500 stolen on train to Edinburgh

They'd been left on the train by a passenger disembarked at Durham, but they weren't there when it arrived at Edinburgh Waverley

A hoard of treasure from the Roman and medieval periods mysteriously vanished from a train between Durham and Edinburgh.

The ring is believed to date from the mid to post-medieval period. The broach is believed to date from the late Roman period.

The items, a ring valued at £500 and a broach valued at £1,000, were left on the train when the victim disembarked at Durham station.

It’s understood the items were removed from the service somewhere between there and Edinburgh Waverley.

The items were not handed into lost property and are presumed stolen.

It is understood they would have been taken between the evening of Friday 4 October and 12.30am on Saturday 5 October when the train arrived in Edinburgh.

Anyone who knows any information to help locate the items is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 1900086888.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111