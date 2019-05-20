High-end Edinburgh clothes store Dick's has window smashed

Have your say

Pictures have emerged of a high-end clothing store in Edinburgh which has had its window smashed.

Dick's, on North West Circus Parade in Stockbridge, appears to have been broken into on Sunday evening or in the early hours of Monday morning.

Dick's in Stockbridge with a smashed window

Items of clothing can be seen hanging from the smashed window.

Dick's stock both men's and women's clothes as well as homeware.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information and we will update this story as and when we receive it.

The smashed window at Dick's