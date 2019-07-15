Hibs supporter caught with lit flare banned from Easter Road

A HIBS supporter who was caught with a lit flare has been banned from Easter Road – despite arranging a meeting with the club’s chief executive to apologise.

Jack Morrison ran up and down the stadium’s Famous Five stand with the pyrotechnic during a Scottish Premiership match against Rangers in March this year.

Jack Morrison was seen with the flare during a match against Rangers in March. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Morrison, who has held a season ticket for 21 years, then threw the burning flare to the ground where two fellow supporters were forced to extinguish it with their feet.

Police identified the 25-year-old civil servant by his seat number on the club’s internal CCTV and he was arrested and charged the following day.

Morrison, from Portobello, Edinburgh, was banned by the club from attending Hibs matches at the time and arranged a meeting with Hibs chief Leeann Dempster to apologise for his behaviour.

But the fan’s efforts to keep his seat failed when he was told he would be banned from attending any football match in Scotland after he pled guilty to culpably and recklessly possessing the device during a court hearing on Friday.

Sheriff Frank Crowe fined Morrison £900 and issued him with a 12-month Football Banning Order.

Prosecutor Rosie Cook told Edinburgh Sheriff Court police officers in the stadium’s control room spotted Morrison with the flare at 9.30pm on March 8.

Ms Cook said the fan was seen to be “slightly elevated from the group and raised it above his head” before he then “makes his way up the stand”.

John Goode, defending solicitor, said his client was a senior admin officer with the Civil Service and had been at the match with friends.

Mr Goode said Morrison did not take the flare to the game but was handed it and held on to it for “around 18 seconds”.

The brief said the incident had been “a moment of silliness and exuberance”, and said Morrison had arranged a face-to-face meeting with the club’s Leeann Dempster “to explain the situation and apologise” for his behaviour.

Morrison pleaded guilty to culpable and recklessly possessing an ignited pyrotechnic device and throwing the device to the ground to the danger of lives at Easter Road Stadium on March 8 this year.