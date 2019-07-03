Hibs fan sentenced for striking Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during fiery Edinburgh derby

A HIBS supporter who struck the Hearts goalkeeper to the face during a fiery Edinburgh Derby match has been banned from attending matches - for the second time.

Edward Harrold, 21, lashed out and hit Jambo stopper Zdenek Zlamal on the nose as the keeper attempted to retrieve the ball from behind his goal during the match last October.

Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal

The Czech international - known to fans as Bobby - fell to the pitch after being struck before composing himself and continuing with the SPFL match at Tynecastle Park.

Harrold, from Musselburgh, was identified by CCTV as the culprit and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assault the following day.

Harrold denied the allegation and stood trial in front of Sheriff Alison Stirling at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in May where he was eventually found guilty of assaulting Zlamal.

The incident was shown live on BT Sport at the time and several replays of the clash were shown to the court during Harrold’s trial.

The Hibs fan returned to court for sentencing on Wednesday where Sheriff Stirling was told he had served a previous football banning order for possessing smoke bombs at a Hibs match.

Sheriff Stirling said Harrold’s actions during the derby match had the “potential to create great disturbance” and “provoke crowd fury”.

Harrold was banned from attending Scottish football matches for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Solicitor Ross Jenkins said his client “accepts contact was made (with Zlamal) but that it was minimal” and that he is currently suspended from his employment due to the court case.

Previously the court heard from Zlamal through an interpreter who said he was playing in the match last October and at around the 70th minute he had to approach the Hibs fans to retrieve the ball.

Zlamal, 33, said: “I was going to pick the ball up and as I bent over to pick it up someone hit me to my nose.

“I was struck by a hand but I do not remember exactly how I was struck.

“My head was pointing down so I do not know what happened.

“My nose was a little bit sore. I fell to the ground and I looked up to see if I was bleeding from my nose.

“It was a shock - I wasn’t expecting that. What is more than likely is I was thrown on the ground by the shock.

“The main reason to fall was the shock.”

Harrold was found guilty of assaulting Zdenek Zlamal by striking him to the head causing him to fall to the ground at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on October 31 last year.

The match between the Edinburgh rivals ended goalless and was marred by several incidents of coin throwing with then-Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck on the chest and both assistant referees also being struck by missiles.