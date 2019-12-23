Here’s what inmates at Scotland’s prisons will be eating this Christmas and New Year

Prison bosses have revealed the menu that inmates in Scotland’s prisons can expect this festive season.

Barlinnie, Glasgow

Heres what inmates at Scotlands prisons will be eating this Christmas and New Year (Photo: JPIMedia)

This is what inmates in Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow will be able to choose from this Christmas and Hogmanay.

Their Christmas day lunch will either be option one: traditional roast turkey, two pigs in blankets, cranberry gravy, roast/mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts and julienne carrots or the vegetarian option two: nut roast slice, roast/mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts and julienne carrots. Dessert is a black forest gateau and cream portion.

The Christmas day tea will either be option one: four ounce beef burger with a sesame seed bun and cheese slice, or the vegetarian option two: falafel and spinach quarter pounder with sesame seed bun and cheese slice.

The New Year's Day lunch is an option between puff pastry steak and sausage pie, roast/mashed potatoes, julienne carrots/garden peas, or the vegetarian option of mushroom and stilton wellington, roast/creamed potatoes, julienne carrots/garden peas. Dessert is an individual fruit trifle.

The New Year's Day tea is the choice between Chinese king rib, hot dog roll and mayonnaise portion or a vegetable quarter pounder, seeded roll and mayonnaise portion.

Edinburgh

In Edinburgh prison, these are the choices for Christmas and New Year.

Christmas lunch comprises of a starter of homemade cream of tomato soup with a crusty cob and either a chicken breast with a mushroom sauce and kilted sausage, or a crispy vegetable kiev with a cream sauce. Both of these options will be served with creamed and roast potatoes, brussel sprouts and vichy carrots. Dessert is a luxury individual scotch trifle.

Christmas Day dinner is either a traditional meat platter served with spicy tomato pasta and a crusty baguette or a season spicy vegetable burger with potato wedges.

The New Year's Day lunch is homemade lentil soup with a crusty cob and a choice between a homemade steak and sausage pie or a mushroom, brie, hazelnut and cranberry parcel. Both of these options will be served with cream and roast potatoes, season mixed vegetables and a luxury individual cheesecake.

New Year’s Day dinner will be either a chicken fillet burger with a floured bap/mayo packet and potato wedges, or a spicy vegetable samosa with savoury rice and spicy dip.

Grampian, Peterhead

In Grampian prison in Peterhead, these are the choices for the festive period.

Christmas Day lunch comprises of a choice between either chicken balmoral or a mushroom and stilton wellington served with boiled and roast potatoes, brussel sprouts, carrots and gravy. Dessert is a stick chocolate and orange gateau.

Christmas Day dinner is a choice between sliced lamb or a mushroom and stilton wellington served with boiled and roast potatoes, brussel sprouts, carrots and gravy. Dessert will be a fruit cocktail.

New Year’s Day lunch is a choice between either homemade chicken pie or a vegetable nut roast with apricot and goats cheese, served with boiled and roast potatoes, peas, carrots and gravy. Dessert is a trifle and fruit snack pack.

New Year’s Day dinner is a choice between either steak pie or a vegetable nut roast with apricot and goats cheese, served with boiled and roast potatoes, peas, carrots and gravy. Dessert is a fruit cocktail and fruit snack pack.

Greenock

This is what prisoners in Greenock prison will be able to choose from on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Their Christmas Day brunch options are orange juice, either two rolls with bacon or vegetarian sausage, yoghurt and fruit.

Christmas Day dinner is a starter of honeydew melon, either a half roast chicken or vegetarian wellington served with roast and mashed potatoes, carrots and brussels sprouts. Dessert is a black forest gateau with cream.

New Year’s Day starts with a brunch of pineapple juice and either two rolls with bacon or two rolls with a potato scone and yoghurt and fruit.

New Year’s Day dinner is a starter of lentil soup and either beef wellington or vegetable wellington served with roast and croquette potatoes and peas. Dessert is a strawberry gateau with cream.

Inverness

In Inverness prison, these are the choices for Christmas and Hogmanay.

Christmas Day lunch will comprise of turkey, roast potatoes, carrots, brussels sprouts, stuffing, gravy and yorkshire pudding with a vegetarian alternative of nut roast. Dessert will be Christmas pudding and cream.

Christmas Day dinner is an “evening mix” of a mars bar, crisps, beef and tomato pot noodle, Christmas cake, satsuma, coffee sachet and a bottle of irn bru.

New Year’s Day lunch will be roast beef, roast potatoes, carrots, brussels sprouts, yorkshire pudding and gravy, with a vegetarian alternative of a nut roast. Dessert is trifle.

The New Year’s Day supper will also be an “evening mix” of a mars bar, crisps, chicken and mushroom pot noodle, mince pie, satsuma, coffee sachet and a bottle of irn bru.

Low Moss, East Dunbartonshire

This is what prisoners in Low Moss prison in East Dunbartonshire will be able to choose from on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Day lunch will be two bacon rolls and sauce with orange juice.

Christmas Day dinner will be a starter of cream of tomato soup, followed by turkey and roast ham with onion gravy, mini chipolatas and gratin potatoes with a selection of vegetables. There is a vegetarian alternative of a crispy vegetable kiev. Dessert is trifle and a mince pie.

New Year’s Day lunch will be two bacon rolls and sauce or two vegetarian burgers with orange juice.

New Year’s Day dinner will be a starter of scotch broth soup and either steak pie or curried cauliflower en croute, served with marquise roast potatoes and mixed seasonal vegetables. Dessert is a gingerbread cheesecake and cream.

Open Estate, Dundee

This is what prisoners in Open Estate prison in Dundee will be able to choose from on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Day lunch is a choice between either chicken balmoral, creamy vegetable pie or beef and onion pie, all served with brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots and gravy. Dessert is Christmas pudding and cream.

The Christmas Day evening snack pack comprises of Irn-Bru, crisps, a Mars Bar, a Pot Noodle, a mince pie and a sausage roll.

The New Year’s Day lunch will be a choice of either an individual steak pie, brie and chestnut tart of vegetable ravioli, all served with farmhouse vegetables, roast potatoes and gravy. Dessert is a sticky toffee ice cream and fresh fruit.

The New Year’s Day evening snack pack consists of Irn-Bru, crisps, a Mars Bar, a Pot Noodle, a sausage roll and a caramel shortbread.

Perth

In Perth prison, these are the choices for Christmas and New Year.

The Christmas Day lunch is a starter of a soup and roll followed by either link sausage and black pudding or two vegetarian sausages, served with a boiled egg, beans and hash brown.

The Christmas Day dinner is a choice between chicken fillet and bacon or a vegetable kiev served with gravy, roast potatoes, brussels sprouts and carrots. Dessert is a christmas pudding and custard.

The New Year’s Day lunch is a starter of soup and a roll and either link sausage and blood pudding or two vegetarian sausages, served with a boiled egg, potato scone and tomatoes.

The New Year’s Day dinner is either a homemade steak pie or a creamy vegetable pie, served with mashed potatoes and carrots. Dessert is either a fruit trifle or just fruit.

Polmont, Falkirk

In Polmont prison in Falkirk, these are the choices for the festive season.

Christmas Day Brunch will start with apple juice, milk and cereal and a choice between either two rolls with lorne sausage, potato scone and a boiled egg or an omelette, tomato, vegetarian sausage and two potato waffles.

Christmas Day dinner will begin with a starter of cream of tomato soup and a main course of either roast turkey crown with the trimmings, gravy, baby roast potatoes, baby carrots and glazed parsnips or a cauliflower vegetarian parcel with baby roast potatoes. Dessert is a chocolate sponge loaf with cream.

New Year’s Day brunch begins with apple juice, milk and cereal with either two rolls with bacon and potato scone and a boiled egg, or an omelette with tomato, vegetarian sausage and hash brown.

New Year’s Day dinner is a starter of scotch broth soup with a main course of either a steak pie or a vegetarian wellington with baby roast potatoes, glazed peas and carrots. The dessert is an individual scotch trifle.

Shotts

In Shotts prison, these are the choices for Christmas and New Year.

Christmas Day lunch will begin with either two rolls with steak lorne or vegetarian sausage, both with tomato sauce. These are served with seasonal fruit and fizzy juice.

Christmas Day dinner will begin with lentil broth and will be followed by either roast chicken breast with gravy, bacon olive and festive stuffing or a mushroom, brie, hazelnut cranberry puff with festive stuffing and grilled tomato. These are both served with creamed and saute potatoes, brussels sprouts and vichy carrots. Dessert will be a chocolate gateau with pouring cream.

New Year’s Day lunch will begin with either two rolls with bacon and black pudding or quorn sausage, both served with brown sauce. These will be served with seasonal fruit and fizzy juice.

New Year’s Day dinner will begin with a starter of cream of tomato soup and either braised beef steak with chasseur sauce or a leek fondue and mustard seed tart. These are both served with roast and mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots. Dessert is chocolate fudge cake with pouring cream.