Unless you’ve been living on the moon, you can’t fail to have noticed true crime documentaries and TV shows have truly found a home with Netflix’s reported 237 million subscribers worldwide, with the last 12 months proving particularly successful for the streaming giant following a number of highly acclaimed television hits.

And you would expect bosses at the subscription service will be even more delighted after their fantastic start to the year, as it users continue to grow due to some of the most fascinating, bizarre and crazy true content already added n the new year.

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed true crime shows already this year, with a number of shows released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for your next Netflix obsession, these 8 series are the best place to start.

1. The Tinder Swindler The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a notorious conman who used the popular dating app to swindle a bunch of unsuspecting woman and is already highly anticipated. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Inventing Anna Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. Photo: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX Photo Sales

3. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Downfall: The Case Against Boeing investigates two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. The Putter Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman The Netflix true crime documentary about fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard has shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales