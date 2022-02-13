Hollywood has made numerous blockbusters covering the evil minds of serial killers. Photo credit: Shuttershock

Best true crime movies: Here are 10 of the highest rated crime movies about serial killers

True crime films which centre on serial killers have grown in popularity as viewers seek to find out more details about the crimes committed increase.

No doubt, they are a tough watch – true crime is often not for the faint hearted – but viewers are continuing to binge on each new docu-series, with series growing more and more addictive with each release.

Never before have Hollywood blockbusters found success in retelling the tales of the world’s worst criminals, however the rise in popularity of true crime has seen more and more movies detail the gruesome, evil acts of many criminals on the big screen.

With true crime podcasts growing by approximately 81 per cent in the past year and Netflix screening several popular documentaries which focus on these twisted minds, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood adapted the gruesome, horrific, and ultimately evil, tales for the big screen.

But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, take a look at our list of the highest-rated serial killer movies available to watch right now.

1. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

My Friend Dahmer is a biographical drama film about American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Based on the 2012 graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist John Backderf which follows the author's early life with Dahmer, whom he was a childhood friend of.

2. Monster (2003)

Monster focuses on serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former street prostitute who murdered seven of her male clients between 1989 and 1990 and was placed on death row.

3. Charles Says (2016)

Charlie Says is a 2018 American biographical drama film that follows Charles Manson and his cult following. Stars former Doctor Who man Matt Smith.

4. No Man of God (2020)

No Man of God is based on real life transcripts selected from conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier and stars Hollywood A-lister Elijah Wood as the former.

