Hearts fan who battled with Motherwell supporters banned from all UK football matches

A THUG Hearts fan who battled with rival supporters before a cup match has been banned from attending football matches throughout the UK.





Kieran Tant was among a gang of Jambo supporters who clashed with opposing Motherwell fans outside Tynecastle Park last year.

Two groups of fans met at the capital’s McLeod Street and punches were thrown from both sides before Tant was spotted chasing a ‘Well supporter for about ten yards.

After catching up with the fan Tant, 20, then punched him to the ground during the short-lived but violent confrontation last September.

Police who were patrolling the area before the Scottish League Cup quarter final soon stepped in and both thugs were arrested and charged.

Tant, from Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and pleaded guilty to struggling and fighting with others at McLeod Street, Edinburgh, on September 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rosie Cook said McLeod Street was “very busy” with fans of both teams arriving for the midweek cup match at around 7.30pm.

Ms Cook said: “The accused was attending the match as a Hearts supporter. Around 7.30pm the accused was in the street as part of larger group and they approached a group of Motherwell supporters.

“A punch was thrown by a Hearts fan and a fight breaks out between the groups.

“The accused was seen by police to chase a male for around ten yards before throwing some punches at him. The male then fell to the ground.”

The fiscal added police officers jumped into the melee to break it up and both men were arrested.

Solicitor Jenny McCallion, defending, said her client lived with his grandparents and has been “going to the football all his life”.

She said Tant had been part of a larger group of males that night and another member of the gang had started the fight with the Motherwell fans by throwing the first punch.

Ms McCallion did admit the violence would have been “extremely frightening for other fans including children” who were attending the match.

The court was told the meeting between the two warring groups had “not been organised or pre-planned”.

Sheriff John Cook told the thug that “any football-related violence is a matter to be treated seriously” and due to the nature of the offence “it is appropriate to issue a banning order.”

He banned Tant from attending football matches in the UK for the next 18 months.

Sheriff Cook deferred full sentence to next year for Tant to be of good behaviour.

Hearts won the Scottish League Cup match against Motherwell 4-2 in front of 14,377 supporters.

