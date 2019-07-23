Hearts fan given football ban for singing sectarian songs on train after Scottish Cup final

A Hearts fan has been banned from attending football matches in the UK after he admitted sectarian singing on a train back to Edinburgh after a big game.

Hearts fan Alistair Cairns was caught chanting sectarian chants on board a train after watching his team in the Scottish Cup final earlier this year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Cairns, 25, belted out bigoted anti-catholic songs as he travelled home from watching his team lose the final 2-1 to Celtic in May.

Cairns chanted The Billy Boys - which contains the religious slur “up to our knees in fenian blood” - along with songs about the IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

The offensive tunes were heard by fellow supporters and Cairns was soon detained by British Transport Police officers and he was cautioned and charged after arriving at Edinburgh’s Haymarket station.

The Jambo had previously pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to shouting, swearing and singing sectarian songs while on a train between Glasgow and the capital on May 25 this year.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Tuesday where Sheriff Fiona Tait banned him from attending regulated football matches in the UK for the next 12 months.

Cairns, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Cairns had been following his team as they played the showcase cup final against Celtic in front of 52,000 supporters last month.

Prosecutor Mark Keane told the court following last month’s match Cairns headed to Glasgow’s Queen Street station before boarding the train to Edinburgh.

Mr Keane said: “He was singing and chanting and saying words such as ‘f*ck’ and ‘c*nts’.

“He was also singing sectarian songs including The Gorgie Boys and The Billy Boys as well as songs about Bobby Sands.

“He was arrested by the police for his behaviour. The train arrived at Haymarket and he was escorted off the train and cautioned and charged.”